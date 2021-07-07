Dr. Benjamin Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Chun, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Chun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Chun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Cataract & Laser Institute of PA144 S 20th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 681-8505
-
2
The Cataract & Laser Institute of PA1955 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 Directions (412) 681-8505
-
3
Cataract & Laser Institute PA5438 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 681-8505
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- CSX Railroad
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Opticare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Vision Benefits of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chun?
The ladies at the front are always very friendly and welcoming. Dr. Chun is professional and seems to have lots of experience with cataract surgery. He thoroughly explained different treatment options for cataracts. Would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Benjamin Chun, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1699747956
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Med Center
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chun works at
Dr. Chun has seen patients for Trichiasis and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chun speaks Korean.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.