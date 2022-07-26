Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Avon, CT. They graduated from Texas Tech University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 Fisher Dr, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-0088
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group376 Tolland Tpke Ste 201, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 533-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Chu for several years now. I have found that he consistently listens to my concerns. He treats me as an individual, and offers suggestions rather than making decisions for me. He explains thoroughly all procedures I undergo. We have a good, detailed discussion about possible side-effects and the plus-minus of undergoing a procedure. Prior to recommending a medication, I receive detailed information about what it is and why I'm taking it. Dr. Chu follows up with me in a timely fashion about test results. I cannot recommend him highly enough, as he consistently provides the full range of medical care I expect in a medical partner.
About Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1689848517
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Texas Tech University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
