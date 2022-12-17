Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ and is affiliated with Grand View Health and Suburban Community Hospital.
Central Montgomery Orthopedics1011 S Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 361-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand View Health
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Chu is very efficient, kind and trust worthy. He knows what he is doing and takes care of your needs. Highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ
- Duke University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
