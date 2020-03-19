Overview

Dr. Benjamin Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at MultiCare Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.