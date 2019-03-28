Overview

Dr. Benjamin Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Chen works at Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics in Roseville, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI, Grosse Pointe, MI and Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.