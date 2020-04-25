See All Otolaryngologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO

Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Chack works at Bucks ENT and Associates in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bucks ENT Associates PC
    3 Cornerstone Dr Ste 703, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Apr 25, 2020
Dr. Chack has treated myself, my children and grandchildren over the years. Two of which he helped diognos the existence of serious conditiond early on. He takes time and interest with his patients. He explains things as can be understood by the average person.
Maridolores Binney — Apr 25, 2020
Photo: Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO
About Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649265752
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chack works at Bucks ENT and Associates in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Chack’s profile.

Dr. Chack has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chack.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

