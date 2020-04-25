Overview

Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Chack works at Bucks ENT and Associates in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

