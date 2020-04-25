Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO
Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.
Bucks ENT Associates PC3 Cornerstone Dr Ste 703, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Dr. Chack has treated myself, my children and grandchildren over the years. Two of which he helped diognos the existence of serious conditiond early on. He takes time and interest with his patients. He explains things as can be understood by the average person.
About Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Chack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chack has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chack.
