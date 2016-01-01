Overview

Dr. Benjamin Camacho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Camacho works at Sweetwater Medical And Cardiovascular Institute in National City, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.