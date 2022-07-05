Dr. Benjamin B Cable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin B Cable, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin B Cable, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Locations
Carilion Clinic Cleft and Craniofacial Center3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 613-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Children's Pediatric Otolaryngology & Audiology4348 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 769-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Otolaryngology & Audiology - Westlake35 Medical Ct, Hardy, VA 24101 Directions (540) 769-0700
Carilion Children's Pediatric Hematology & Oncology - Lynchburg1620 Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Directions (434) 316-5495Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Cable did my infant son's tongue revision when he was only a couple of months old. Flash forward a few years and I had some hearing loss in my ear and was able to get in for an appointment with him for myself. He is so incredibly kind, empathetic, and patient. He does a great job of explaining things without being condescending. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Benjamin B Cable, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1437134210
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
