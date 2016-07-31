Overview

Dr. Benjamin Bujanda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Bujanda works at Cornerstone Orthopedic Institute in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.