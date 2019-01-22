Dr. Benjamin Bryson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Bryson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Bryson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and Russell County Hospital.
Dr. Bryson works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of lake Cumberland56 Tower Cir, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 677-2913Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital305 Langdon St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-7441Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryson?
i am 57 yrs. old,Dr. Bryson has been my doctor for around 3 yrs.His staff are nice,efficient,and courteous.Dr. Bryson always listens,knowledgable,and friendly.I would recommend him to anyone. Very glad to have him for my doctor.
About Dr. Benjamin Bryson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184887432
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryson works at
Dr. Bryson has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.