Overview

Dr. Benjamin Bryson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and Russell County Hospital.



Dr. Bryson works at Gastroenterology Associates of Lake Cumberland in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.