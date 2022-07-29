Dr. Benjamin Browning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Browning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Browning, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Supply, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Browning works at
Locations
Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Brunswick6 Doctors Cir Ste 5, Supply, NC 28462 Directions (225) 208-3216Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took time and explained everything very well. Office staff is friendly and helpful. Love Margaret.
About Dr. Benjamin Browning, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1790075844
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute - New Orleans, LA (Sports Medicine)
- The State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Hospital - Brooklyn, NY (Orthopaedics)
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
