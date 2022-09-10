See All Plastic Surgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at TAYLOR DERMATOLOGY in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Restore Plastic Surgery P.A.
    600 E Government St, Pensacola, FL 32502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 434-5033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    Sep 10, 2022
    Dr. Brown was very open and honest with me of what can and can't be done. I very much appreciated that. He truly took his time to walk me through everything. His staff was amazing and I feel like I'm gonna be in very good hands for my upcoming procedure.
    — Sep 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD
    About Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962636993
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at TAYLOR DERMATOLOGY in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

