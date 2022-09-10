Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Restore Plastic Surgery P.A.600 E Government St, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 434-5033
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown was very open and honest with me of what can and can't be done. I very much appreciated that. He truly took his time to walk me through everything. His staff was amazing and I feel like I'm gonna be in very good hands for my upcoming procedure.
About Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1962636993
Education & Certifications
- Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Plastic Surgery
