Dr. Benjamin Broukhim, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Broukhim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10614 Riverside Dr, North Hollywood, CA 91602 Directions (818) 755-6070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Broukhim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1073573283
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broukhim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broukhim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broukhim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broukhim speaks Arabic and French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Broukhim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broukhim.
