Dr. Benjamin Boone Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Boone Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Spine & Scoliosis Center - Waxahachie1005 Legacy Ranch Rd Ste 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 800-9790
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boone is a great doctor. my husband and I have be fm patients of his for years. He takes time during our appointments to make us feel at ease and to understand our treatment. Great bedside manner and wonderful personality!
About Dr. Benjamin Boone Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boone Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boone Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boone Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boone Jr has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boone Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone Jr.
