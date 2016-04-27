Overview

Dr. Benjamin Boone Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



Dr. Boone Jr works at Baylor Scott & White Spine & Scoliosis Center - Waxahachie in Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.