Overview

Dr. Benjamin Bluth, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UCLA school of Medicine|University Of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Bluth works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

