Dr. Benjamin Bluth, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UCLA school of Medicine|University Of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 180, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Excellent! I had an "A1 pulley release" surgery to treat trigger finger. Dr Bluth was at once very competent and down to earth. I explained that I had watched the procedure on YouTube, so he asked if I wanted to watch. They sat me up in the chair so I could see the whole thing. The surgery was done under a local, so my hand was completely numb. We chatted about the surgery while he worked. It was over in less than 10 minutes. The sutures were very good, and the wound healed without any post-op problems. It has taken about a month to get back the full range of motion, but well worth the "wait". My finger is pretty much back to normal.
- University Of Washington Hand & Microvascular Surgery|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA|UCLA Department Of Orthopedic Surgery
- UCLA school of Medicine|University Of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Bluth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bluth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bluth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bluth has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bluth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluth.
