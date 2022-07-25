Dr. Benjamin Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Blair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Blair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.
Dr. Blair works at
Locations
OrthoIdaho2240 E Center St, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 233-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Pocatello Orthopedc/Sprts Medcn333 N 18th Ave Ste D1, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 233-2100
Portneuf Medical Center777 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 239-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have only run into a few less than spectacular physicians, but Dr. Blair is amongst the best ever.
About Dr. Benjamin Blair, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851478192
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.