Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Bigbie, MD is a Dermatologist in Norman, OK. 

Dr. Bigbie works at Skin Cancer Center in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Cancer Center
    2404 PALMER CIR, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 428-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Humana
    • Medicare of Oklahoma
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2020
    In the past when my husband needed mohs surgery, we chose to travel to Houston thinking we should see the “doc who wrote the book”. Then Dr. Big bie opened his practice in Norman! How fortunate for us and the surrounding area!! He is the best..the staff is wonderful..Stay home if you need a fantastic skin cancer surgeon.
    The Thompson’s — Nov 03, 2020
    About Dr. Benjamin Bigbie, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1104262526
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Bigbie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigbie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bigbie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bigbie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bigbie has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigbie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigbie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigbie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigbie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigbie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

