Dr. Benjamin Bigbie, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Bigbie, MD is a Dermatologist in Norman, OK.
Locations
Skin Cancer Center2404 PALMER CIR, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 428-3200Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bigbie?
In the past when my husband needed mohs surgery, we chose to travel to Houston thinking we should see the “doc who wrote the book”. Then Dr. Big bie opened his practice in Norman! How fortunate for us and the surrounding area!! He is the best..the staff is wonderful..Stay home if you need a fantastic skin cancer surgeon.
About Dr. Benjamin Bigbie, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bigbie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bigbie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bigbie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bigbie has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigbie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigbie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigbie.
