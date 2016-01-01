Dr. Benjamin Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Bernstein, MD
Dr. Benjamin Bernstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Bernstein & Robinson Dermatology P.A.1115 S Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 879-7916
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Benjamin Bernstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1831155704
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Warts, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
