Dr. Benjamin Bengs, MD
Dr. Benjamin Bengs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Center for Joint Replacement2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 760, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Dr Bengs has an incredible bedside manner. He spent an inordinate amount of time to be sure I understood what was wrong and what needed to be done to repair it. I had been a Cedars patient and was worried about having a surgery with a hospital I did not know. Dr Bengs and the entire staff in his office, from the receptionist to the nurses and other staff all made it such a pleasure. I did go through with the revision. It was a long surgery because of what needed to be repaired and replaced. The hospital staff was incredible (there are always nurse shifts or things that are not perfect but overall I was very happy and would go back there without hesitation). I had my first surgery in November of 2020 and never really walked right afterwards and also had a shorter leg which I did not have before. Dr Bengs, the staff at St Johns and Dr Bengs staff were amazing. I am feeling so much better and am truly in debt to Dr Bengs and the entire team that helped with my surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Bengs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bengs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bengs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bengs has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bengs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bengs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bengs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bengs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bengs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.