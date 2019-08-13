Overview

Dr. Benjamin Baumrind, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Baumrind works at Takle Eye Group - Griffin - Parent in Griffin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.