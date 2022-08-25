Dr. Benjamin Bates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Bates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Bates, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bates works at
Locations
Gem City Surgeons at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 400, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with gem city. The receptionist and medical assistant were fast and friendly. Dr. Bates was very kind, listened to my concerns and thoroughly explained my surgery. This was the best experience I could ask for!
About Dr. Benjamin Bates, MD
- General Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1245659630
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School of Medicine (Ohio)
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bates using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Bates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.