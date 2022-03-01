Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassichis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Bassichis works at
Locations
Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery Center14755 Preston Rd Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75254 Directions (972) 774-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bassichis is one of my favorite doctors. He is knowledgeable, professional, personable, and caring. What more could you ever ask for in a doctor? In addition, his staff are the best. Always professional, and pleasant. You will never regret going to Dr. Bassichis.
About Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417918947
Education & Certifications
- University Of Il
- Ut Southwestern Med Ctr; Parkland
- Ut Southwestern Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Brandies University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
