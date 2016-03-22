Overview

Dr. Benjamin Bashinski III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Bashinski III works at Neurological Associates Augusta in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.