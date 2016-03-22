Dr. Benjamin Bashinski III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashinski III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Bashinski III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Bashinski III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Bashinski III works at
Locations
Neurological Associates Augusta1210 Roy Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 860-6515
- 2 3623 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 309, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (404) 860-6515
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always a positive visit. My wife is a patient of his and we always enjoy the appointment. The staff is equally pleasant to work with. Dr.Bashinski is very observant and will recommend what is best for the patient.
About Dr. Benjamin Bashinski III, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashinski III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashinski III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashinski III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashinski III has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashinski III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashinski III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashinski III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashinski III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashinski III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.