Dr. Benjamin Barnard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Barnard works at Augusta MD PC in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.