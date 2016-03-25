See All Psychiatrists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Benjamin Barnard, MD

Psychiatry
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Barnard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Barnard works at Augusta MD PC in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Augusta MD PC
    119 Davis Rd Ste 9D, Augusta, GA 30907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 364-3965
    Augusta MD PC
    2608 Commons Blvd Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 364-3965

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Opioid Dependence
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Opioid Dependence
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 25, 2016
    Dr Barnard and his staff are some of the most Compassionate healthcare professionals you will ever see. They truly care about me as a patient and have helped me through some tough times. The staff has worked around my busy schedule and I would highly recommend his services to anyone! Thank you Dr. Barnard and staff. One last comment I have been seeing him for almost 3 years and Ms. Bonnie is great to!
    IF in Augusta, GA — Mar 25, 2016
    About Dr. Benjamin Barnard, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912075193
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education

