Dr. Benjamin Barnard, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Barnard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Barnard works at
Locations
1
Augusta MD PC119 Davis Rd Ste 9D, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 364-3965
2
Augusta MD PC2608 Commons Blvd Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 364-3965
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barnard and his staff are some of the most Compassionate healthcare professionals you will ever see. They truly care about me as a patient and have helped me through some tough times. The staff has worked around my busy schedule and I would highly recommend his services to anyone! Thank you Dr. Barnard and staff. One last comment I have been seeing him for almost 3 years and Ms. Bonnie is great to!
About Dr. Benjamin Barnard, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1912075193
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnard works at
Dr. Barnard has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.
