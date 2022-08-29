Dr. Benjamin Barden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Barden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Barden, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Barden works at
Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - East Cobb4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 321-1001
-
2
Atlanta Progressive Spine and Neurosurgery5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 101, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 303-8280
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Tore my ACL, Meniscus and extra piece of cartilage 3-4 years ago. Dr. Barden cut to the chase, knew exactly what to do. Laid out my path and what I should do. My ACL was restored using the patella tendon and had allograft for extra cartilage. Dr. Barden icw my PT and the removal of scar tissue a couple of months after my surgery got me back to full mobility 10 months after initial surgery. If you want honest feedback, class-service and someone who genuinely cares, stick with Dr. Barden.
About Dr. Benjamin Barden, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760640734
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine-University Of Connecticut New England Musculoskeletal Institute
- Orthoapedics-Steadman Hawkins, Greenville Hospital System, Greenville Sc
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic, Greenville Hospital System, Greenville Sc
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Emory University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barden works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Barden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.