Dr. Barbash accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin Barbash, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Barbash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trumbull, CT.
Dr. Barbash works at
Locations
Northeast Medical Group Inc888 White Plains Rd Ste 110, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 459-4451
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Barbash, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1730525734
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbash works at
