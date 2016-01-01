See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Benjamin Bakall, MD is a vitreoretinal disease specialist in Phoenix, AZ. Dr. Bakall completed a residency at University of Arizona College of Medicine. He currently practices at Associated Retina Consultants, Phoenix, AZ and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Bakall is board certified in Ophthalmology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Retina Consultants
    1750 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
  2. 2
    Associated Retinal Consultants, Peoria office
    15353 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
  3. 3
    Associated Retinal Consultants, Gilbert, AZ
    3513 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3500
  4. 4
    Rummel Eye Care PC
    1022 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
  5. 5
    Associated Retinal Consultants, Goodyear office
    1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 250, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Enterprise Group
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • Medico
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Benjamin Bakall, MD

Specialties
  • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish and Swedish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1700085222
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Arizona College of Medicine
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valleywise Health Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Benjamin Bakall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bakall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bakall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bakall has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.