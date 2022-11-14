Overview

Dr. Benjamin Assenmacher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oregon, OH.



Dr. Assenmacher works at ProMedica Physicians Assenmacher Orthopaedics in Oregon, OH with other offices in Chicago, IL and Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.