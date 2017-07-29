Dr. Benjamin Ansell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Ansell, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Ansell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Ansell works at
Locations
UCLA Comprehensive Health Program100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 878-3695
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Really good experience. The doctor heard all of my issues and raised some on his own. Took his time and knows his stuff. Excellent office staff.
About Dr. Benjamin Ansell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1770516882
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ansell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ansell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansell works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.