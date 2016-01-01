Dr. Alderfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Alderfer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Alderfer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Porter Adventist Hospital2525 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 765-6409
-
2
Portercare Adventist Hospitalcenura Health2465 S Downing St Ste 110, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 778-5774
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Benjamin Alderfer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1174620025
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alderfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alderfer works at
Dr. Alderfer has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alderfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alderfer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alderfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alderfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alderfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.