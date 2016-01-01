See All Psychiatrists in Denver, CO
Dr. Benjamin Alderfer, MD

Psychiatry
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Alderfer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Alderfer works at Champaign Dental Group in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Porter Adventist Hospital
    2525 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 765-6409
  2. 2
    Portercare Adventist Hospitalcenura Health
    2465 S Downing St Ste 110, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 778-5774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Benjamin Alderfer, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174620025
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alderfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alderfer works at Champaign Dental Group in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Alderfer’s profile.

    Dr. Alderfer has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alderfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Alderfer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alderfer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alderfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alderfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

