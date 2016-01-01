Overview

Dr. Benjamin Alderfer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Alderfer works at Champaign Dental Group in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.