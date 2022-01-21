Dr. Akosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Akosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Akosa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1325 Satellite Blvd NW Bldg 400, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 263-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akosa?
Dr. Akosa is the best Psychiatrist I have had. He really takes the time to get to know you and is genuinely interested in how you are doing. He found the right combo of medications for me and has been monitoring me for years now. He is a great doctor and is so caring.
About Dr. Benjamin Akosa, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1255427225
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akosa has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Akosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.