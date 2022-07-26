Overview

Dr. Benjamin Acker, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Acker works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.