Overview

Dr. Benjamin Abraham, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at Onesource Sports Neuro Rehab in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.