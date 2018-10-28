Overview

Dr. Benito Pedraza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Pedraza works at Island View Gastroenterology in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.