Dr. Benito Pedraza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benito Pedraza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Pedraza works at
Locations
Island View Gastroenterology168 N Brent St Ste 404, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-6525
Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate Dr. Pedraza’s honesty, compassion and sense of humor. He was wonderful in treating my husband during and after his battle with cancer. In fact, I am so glad we found him. I have recommended him with great confidence to others. Thank you Dr. Pedraza. ??
About Dr. Benito Pedraza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851323026
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedraza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedraza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedraza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedraza works at
Dr. Pedraza has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedraza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pedraza speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedraza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedraza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedraza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedraza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.