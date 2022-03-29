Dr. Benito Marranzini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marranzini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benito Marranzini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benito Marranzini, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Marranzini works at
Locations
-
1
Academy of Diabetes Thyroid and Endocrine PA1516 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 593-2600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Marranzini?
Dr. Marancini is a good Doctor, however, trying to get someone to take your call is impossible!! They close the lines 20 minutes early and forget about actually speaking to an office staff. I get it, I'm not his only patient but come on.....average wait to answer the phone is 30-40 minutes. Totally ridiculous!! Very disappointed....
About Dr. Benito Marranzini, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1083617328
Education & Certifications
- The Graduate Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marranzini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marranzini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marranzini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marranzini works at
Dr. Marranzini has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marranzini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marranzini speaks Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Marranzini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marranzini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marranzini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marranzini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.