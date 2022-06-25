Dr. Benita Handa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benita Handa, MD
Dr. Benita Handa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Handa works at
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8006
Lahey Medical Center Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (781) 744-8013
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. Handa for a few years now. I will never forget my first visit with her. Dr. Handa saw I was at my wit's end, and very depressed. I had been through so much in my lifetime, and with the pain from too back surgeries, Dr. Handa worked wonders with me. Dr. Handa is brilliantly smart and knows me very well. I am grateful for Dr. Handa and her professional advice and care. Dr. Handa has helped me, and for this I am grateful.
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083646509
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Handa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handa works at
Dr. Handa has seen patients for Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Adjustment Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Handa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handa.
