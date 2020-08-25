Overview

Dr. Benita Burke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.