Dr. Benita Burke, MD
Overview
Dr. Benita Burke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Valley Heart Group1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 307, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 670-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burke is an expert physician with also with knowledge of not just cardiology but cardiology as related to other health conditions. Dr. Burke listened carefully to us and to our questions and prescribed medicine that was immediately effective. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Benita Burke, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1861684730
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
