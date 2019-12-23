Overview

Dr. Benita Bonser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bonser works at Southern Crescent Womens Healthcare in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Stockbridge, GA and Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.