Dr. Benita Bonser, MD
Dr. Benita Bonser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.
Southern Crescent Womens Healthcare1279 Highway 54 W Ste 220, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions
Southern Crescent Womens Healthcare1045 Southcrest Dr Ste 120, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 991-2200
Southern Crescent Women's Healthcare - Newnan775 Poplar Rd Ste 210, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 719-0200
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Yes very satisfied with my visit. Dr. Bonser spent a lot of time with me answering my questions
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Bonser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonser has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.