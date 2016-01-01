Dr. Benico Barzilai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barzilai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benico Barzilai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benico Barzilai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Barzilai works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-2501Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benico Barzilai, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
