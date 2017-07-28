Dr. Beni Adeniji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeniji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beni Adeniji, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Beni Adeniji, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Specialty Medical Group Central California9300 Valley Childrens Pl, Madera, CA 93636 Directions (559) 353-6700
Dr. Adeniji has been by my side throughout my high risk pregnancy. He consulted with me prior to conception, knowing I'd have a high risk pregnancy. He made me feel confident my baby would have a good prognosis. He's kind, gentle, explains things very clearly, and even has a great sense of humor to ease stressful situations.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Chas R Drew University Med and Science
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Adeniji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adeniji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeniji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeniji.
