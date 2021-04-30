See All Cardiologists in Tampa, FL
Cardiology
Dr. Bengt Herweg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from COMPREHENSIVE UNIVERSITY OF ESSEN / FIELD OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    2 Tampa General Cir Fl 5, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 259-0600
    Tgh Outpatient Rehabilitation Services
    509 S ARMENIA AVE, Tampa, FL 33609 (813) 259-0600
    Ronald S Hulse III MD Pl
    5 Tampa General Cir Ste 830, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 374-2177
    Tampa General Hospital
    1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 844-7000
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Apr 30, 2021
    Dr. Herweg is a serious-minded, no-nonsense master of ablation catheter maneuvering and manipulation to achieve superior outcomes in arresting serious & complex arrhythmias. In my case, he was able to navigate to the left ventricular summit (the most inaccessible spot for an ablation) using a venous pathway only (avoiding the riskier arterial approach), to a spot in close proximity to my coronary artery, and with his skill was able to safely & successfully ablate my major excessive PVC source. In total he did 7 ablation burns to totally eliminate my 23% excessive PVC burden rate. After e precautionary overnight stay, the next morning I was able to walk out of TGH on my own as expected -- feeling great! I recommend him highly! (04/27/2021)
    RonD/Sebring, FL — Apr 30, 2021
    About Dr. Bengt Herweg, MD

    Cardiology
    English, German
    1104861319
    Education & Certifications

    COMPREHENSIVE UNIVERSITY OF ESSEN / FIELD OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bengt Herweg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herweg is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Herweg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herweg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Herweg has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herweg on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Herweg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herweg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herweg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herweg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

