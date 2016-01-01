Dr. Benedicto Baronia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baronia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benedicto Baronia, MD
Dr. Benedicto Baronia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
UMC Neurosurgery Clinic3502 9th St, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 761-0535
- University Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Baronia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baronia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baronia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baronia has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baronia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baronia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baronia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baronia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baronia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.