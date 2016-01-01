Overview

Dr. Benedicto Baronia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Baronia works at UMC Neurosurgery Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.