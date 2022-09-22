Dr. Benedict Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benedict Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benedict Taylor, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Samg Heart Care6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 100, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-0130
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Very professional Explained in detail and took his time Described in detail the steps involved
About Dr. Benedict Taylor, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1831355957
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of California At Berkeley
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.