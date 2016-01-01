Overview

Dr. Benedict Sales, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dumfries, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Sales works at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians in Dumfries, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.