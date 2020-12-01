Dr. Ifedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benedict Ifedi, MD
Overview
Dr. Benedict Ifedi, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
- 1 23910 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 500-6120
-
2
Bayfront Family Health Center700 6TH ST S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 893-6116
-
3
Memorial Hermann Medical Group-katy23960 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 644-8861
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc, great staff, but I would appreciate a little more respect for my time. I waited over an hour today for a 10 min physical. Very disappointing.
About Dr. Benedict Ifedi, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1134531445
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
