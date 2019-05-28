Dr. Gierl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benedict Gierl, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benedict Gierl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Gierl works at
Peter Grant MD Ltd610 S Maple Ave Ste 3000, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-2077
Benedict L. Gierl MD and Associates Ltd.320 N Lombard Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (312) 942-8067
- Rush University Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Gierl?
Dr. Gierl has been great over the last 2 years that I've been seeing him. Always gets me in on schedule and takes his time to listen. I'm happy to have found him.
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Ill State Psyc Inst
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gierl accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gierl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gierl works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gierl. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gierl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gierl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gierl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.