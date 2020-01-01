Overview

Dr. Benedict Digiovanni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Digiovanni works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.