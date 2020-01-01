Dr. Benedict Digiovanni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digiovanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benedict Digiovanni, MD
Overview
Dr. Benedict Digiovanni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Digiovanni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
-
2
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Digiovanni?
New patient visit to diagnose foot pain Dr D performed a thorough examination and advised me of my options. Answered many questions.
About Dr. Benedict Digiovanni, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881635266
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digiovanni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digiovanni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digiovanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digiovanni works at
Dr. Digiovanni has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digiovanni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Digiovanni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digiovanni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digiovanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digiovanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.