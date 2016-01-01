Overview

Dr. Benedict Ching, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Ching works at Steve M. Eng. Dpm Inc. in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.