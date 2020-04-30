See All Oncologists in Atlanta, GA
Oncology
59 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benedict Benigno Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar Cobb Hospital.

Dr. Benigno Jr works at University Gynecologic Oncology, Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    University Gynecologic Oncology - Atlanta
    960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30342

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northside Hospital
  Northside Hospital Forsyth
  Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Neutropenia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Uterine Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Colposcopy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Meningiomas
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Osteosarcoma
Thoracentesis
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 30, 2020
    Dr Benigno has played a large roll in me simply existing to see this day. After a removal of a large cyst, ovary, tube, some ommentum, appendix, etc he discovered I had a rare type of ovarian cancer called Granulosa cell tumor that usually grows slow but not mine....mine was growing fast. I had a staging surgery a few months after the initial surgery and was staged at 3C. I did chemo and have had radiation and several different medical treatments and surgeries in the past 8 years I had to move to Charlotte, NC so I had to leave Dr Benigno and I miss him. I went to the ER in Atlanta two or three times and each time the attending ER physician would ask me if I had Dr Benigno's number. I said I did and they would call expecting to get an answering machine etc but nope MY Dr Benigno picked up his phone every last time!! Love and miss him!! He's top notch!!! He would even have in depth conversation with my dad via phone calls with my "HIPPA" permission of course.
    About Dr. Benedict Benigno Jr, MD

    Oncology
    59 years of experience
    English
    1205802733
    Education & Certifications

    GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benedict Benigno Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Benigno Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benigno Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Benigno Jr works at University Gynecologic Oncology, Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA.

    Dr. Benigno Jr has seen patients for Ovarian Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Benigno Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benigno Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benigno Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

