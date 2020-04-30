Overview

Dr. Benedict Benigno Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Benigno Jr works at University Gynecologic Oncology, Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.