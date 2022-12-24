Dr. Bendt Petersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bendt Petersen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bendt Petersen, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School
Dr. Petersen works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Providence - Surgery6701 Airport Blvd Ste 100 Bldg D, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Suggestion on what to do to alleviate pain sounded like it might work although I haven't had an opportunity to try it yet. Still working out scheduling. I really liked Dr. Petersen personality approach and explanation.
About Dr. Bendt Petersen, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1477510915
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Alabama
Dr. Petersen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Petersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.