Dr. Bendt Petersen, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
Overview

Dr. Bendt Petersen, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School

Dr. Petersen works at Ascension Medical Group Providence - Surgery in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Providence - Surgery
    6701 Airport Blvd Ste 100 Bldg D, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mobile Infirmary
  • Providence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Back Disorders
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dural Tear
Elbow Bursitis
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Column Tumors
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Dec 24, 2022
    Suggestion on what to do to alleviate pain sounded like it might work although I haven't had an opportunity to try it yet. Still working out scheduling. I really liked Dr. Petersen personality approach and explanation.
    Henry Hutto — Dec 24, 2022
    About Dr. Bendt Petersen, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • English
    • 1477510915
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • University of Alabama
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bendt Petersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petersen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petersen works at Ascension Medical Group Providence - Surgery in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Petersen’s profile.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Petersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

